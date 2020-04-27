Schumer Takes Dig at Trump With Move on Stimulus Checks

(Newser) – Chuck Schumer thinks President Trump played politics with stimulus checks going out to Americans, and he's responding with a political move of his own. The Senate majority leader is introducing a measure that would block the president from signing any future checks, reports Politico. Schumer is calling it the "No PR Act," and he says it "puts an end to the president’s exploitation of taxpayer money for promotional material that only benefits his re-election campaign."

Trump's signature appeared on the physical checks—not the direct deposits—even though it wasn't legally necessary, per the Hill. Though the Washington Post reported that Trump urged Treasury Chief Steven Mnuchin to allow him to sign the checks, Mnuchin maintained the opposite was true. "That was my idea," he said, per USA Today. "He is the president, and I think it's a terrific symbol to the American public." Trump's name appears on the memo line of the checks. It's not clear whether Americans will be receiving additional stimulus money.


