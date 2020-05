(Newser) – South Dakota is threatening legal action if two Sioux tribes don't remove their highway checkpoints—and one tribal leader doesn't seem too impressed. "We are strongest when we work together; this includes our battle against Covid-19," Gov. Kristi Noem said in letters to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Oglala Sioux Tribe, per CNN. "I request that the tribes immediately cease interfering with or regulating traffic on US and State Highways and remove all travel checkpoints." The tribes have indeed posted checkpoints in an effort to curb the coronavirus; among the Cheyenne rules, reservation residents can travel to non-hotspot areas for essential activities, and South Dakota residents can enter reservations if they're not coming from a hotspot or have a tribe-issued travel permit.

