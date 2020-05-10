 
2nd Video Appears in Jogger's Shooting Death

As outrage grows, Atlanta's mayor calls Ahmaud Arbery's death a 'lynching'
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted May 10, 2020 12:50 PM CDT

(Newser) – Atlanta's mayor has stepped into the debate over Ahmaud Arbery's killing—and she isn't holding back. "The rhetoric that we hear coming out of the White House ... I think many who are prone to being racist are given permission to do it in an overt way in a way we wouldn't [otherwise] see in 2020," Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, the Hill reports. She was talking about two white men accused of killing Arbery, a black man, during what they describe as an attempted citizen's arrest in Georgia in February. "It's heartbreaking," adds Bottoms. "It's 2020 and this was a lynching of an African American man." For more, including a key 911 call:

  • A second video: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is analyzing a second video that looks like a security camera at a home near the shooting, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The video shows a man who resembles Arbery, 25, entering the garage of a house under construction, walking around the back, and leaving a few minutes later. He didn't appear to have taken anything. (An earlier video showed the killing itself.)

