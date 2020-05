(Newser) – The Georgia father and son who allegedly chased down and killed a black man jogging in their neighborhood were arrested Thursday night and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Gregory and Travis McMichael, who are white, allegedly told police they saw Ahmaud Arbery running and believed he looked like a suspect in a series of break-ins, so they got their guns and followed him in their truck, aiming to make a citizen's arrest, per WJCL. They eventually confronted the 25-year-old and he was fatally shot during the Feb. 23 incident, which started making headlines Tuesday after video of the horrific encounter was released.

The father and son were arrested a day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the killing, which took place in the mostly white Satilla Shores subdivision near Brunswick, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "It’s outrageous that it has taken more than two months for Ahmaud Arbery’s executioners to be arrested, but better late than never," says an attorney representing Arbery’s father. "This is the first step to justice. This murderous father and son duo took the law into their own hands." Georgia's AG said in a tweet, "This tragedy cannot be undone, but this is the first step in what I am confident will be a swift road to justice." (Those protesting Arbery's death are going out for a run Friday, which would have been his birthday.)