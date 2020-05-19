(Newser) – Amid the pandemic, the state of Florida has made a much-respected website with raw data on cases available to researchers, journalists, and the general public. But now, as the state reopens more fully, the site has changed in a big way, and the woman who created it is warning about "accessibility and transparency," reports the Miami Herald. The woman is Rebekah Jones, who works for the state Department of Health. Last week, she sent out an email to users of the site that it's no longer under the control of her or her team, reports Florida Today. "As a word of caution, I would not expect the new team to continue the same level of accessibility and transparency that I made central to the process during the first two months," she wrote. "After all, my commitment to both is largely (arguably entirely) the reason I am no longer managing it."

Jones didn't elaborate about why her superiors took control of the site. "I have no knowledge about their plans, what data they are now restricting, what data will be added and when, or any of that," she wrote. The site had been lauded by researchers using it to track the disease and by White House adviser Dr. Deborah Birx. Last month, she publicly praised its county-by-county breakdowns of cases and tests, adding, "That's the kind of knowledge and power we need to put into the hands of American people." A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the site would continue to provide "accurate and important information," but the stories quote researchers who are worried. "We would not accept this lack of transparency for any other natural disaster, so why are we willing to accept it here?" says Jennifer Larsen of the University of Central Florida. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

