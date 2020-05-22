Man Stabbed to Death While on Zoom Video Conference

(Newser) – Horrific: Participants in a Zoom conference call Thursday afternoon ended up witnessing a murder. A New York man on the call was fatally stabbed during the video call, prompting other attendees to call 911, NBC News reports. Long Island police say the 72-year-old victim's son, who is 32 or 33, carried out the attack; he allegedly fled the scene, but was caught and arrested.

"Bedsheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked as well as bald and he had a tattoo on his left arm, and then he placed the bedsheets on the floor as if he was covering something up," said one witness of the crime. The victim's son faces second-degree murder charges. About 20 people were on the videoconference, ABC-7 reports.


