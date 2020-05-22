Matt Lauer Debuts Arm Tattoo About Hatred

(Newser) – Matt Lauer, apparently emboldened by the act of going public with his long list of complaints about Ronan Farrow, on Wednesday unveiled a new tattoo. In a photo obtained by Us, the former Today co-anchor is seen driving in New York with the phrase "Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in" inked on his forearm. The phrase was uttered by former senator Alan Simpson at George HW Bush's funeral in 2018.

Vanity Fair seems to think he wanted the tat unveiled, considering the "convenient poses" he was holding while being photographed. The body art spurred the Los Angeles Times to challenge readers to "try not to roll your eyes" upon seeing it. In other Lauer news, Brooke Nevils, the woman whose rape accusation Lauer denies, tweeted in response to his column about Farrow, "DARVO: Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender." (Read more Matt Lauer stories.)

