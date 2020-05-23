Owners Scream as Bear Opens Mercedes Door

(Newser) – Where, when, why—that we don't know. But TMZ has dug up footage of people fearfully watching a bear approach a Mercedes and freaking out when the animal manages to open the vehicle door. "The video is hysterical," says the media outlet. "It appears the people narrating were occupants of the car, until they went for a hike and noticed the very large brown bear rooting around for food." The apparent owners shout things like "Bear, go home!" and "Hey, don't go back to the car!"—which have little effect—but when the bear gets the door open, they scream so madly that even the bear, standing on its hind legs, appears taken aback.

The animal cautiously backs up and ducks into the woods as the people scream at the top of their lungs. "These folks were anything but quiet, and guess what ... it worked!!!" says TMZ. "Fear not, brown bear ... there's a Honda in your future." Indeed, this isn't the only attempted "bear-jacking" of late. Other incidents include bears getting into vehicles in Canada (CBC News), Tennessee (WBIR), and Colorado (Durango Herald). In the latter case, the bear even took the SUV on a short joy ride out of the owner's driveway. "Usually, I don't get up at 5 o'clock unless there is a bear driving a car down the street," quipped a Durango resident who spotted the vehicle after the bear crashed it into his mailbox. The bear, which had defecated and ripped up the interior, was long gone. (Read more bears stories.)

