Gershkovich Has Another Bad Day in Russian Court

Moscow court refuses 'WSJ' reporter's appeal; he'll stay jailed through the end of June
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 23, 2024 10:50 AM CDT
Russia Isn't Releasing Gershkovich Anytime Soon
"Wall Street Journal" reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom in a Moscow courtroom on Tuesday.   (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain jailed on espionage charges until at least late June, after a Moscow court on Tuesday rejected his appeal that sought to end his pretrial detention. The 32-year-old US citizen has spent over a year behind bars. Last month, his arrest was extended until June 30 in a ruling he and his defense lawyers later appealed. The appeal was heard by a Moscow appellate court on Tuesday and rejected, per the AP. His arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities haven't detailed what, if any, evidence they have to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich and his employer have denied the allegations, and the US government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. Analysts have pointed out that Moscow may be using jailed Americans as bargaining chips in soaring US-Russian tensions over the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine. At least two US citizens arrested in Russia in recent years—including WNBA star Brittney Griner—have been exchanged for Russians jailed in the US. The Wall Street Journal has all things Gershkovich here.

