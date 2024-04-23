Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain jailed on espionage charges until at least late June, after a Moscow court on Tuesday rejected his appeal that sought to end his pretrial detention. The 32-year-old US citizen has spent over a year behind bars. Last month, his arrest was extended until June 30 in a ruling he and his defense lawyers later appealed. The appeal was heard by a Moscow appellate court on Tuesday and rejected, per the AP. His arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities haven't detailed what, if any, evidence they have to support the espionage charges.