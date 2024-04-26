Emma Stone: I Prefer to Be Called by My Birth Name

You know her as Emma Stone, but she was born Emily Stone—and that's what she'd prefer to be called, if you ever happen to meet her. The actress and her co-star in the limited Showtime series The Curse, Nathan Fielder, did an interview with the Hollywood Reporter and in the middle of it, Fielder paused to note to the interviewer, "Her name's Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally. So when there's people that don't know her, I end up saying Emma. But I'm going to just say Emily from here on." That led to the question of what people in the entertainment industry call her, and Stone said that once she gets to know them, the people she works with generally call her Emily (Fielder actually calls her "Em," she said).
She took "Emma" as her stage name because "Emily Stone" was already being used by someone else who was a member of SAG-AFTRA before she joined, she explained, but "Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily.'" Asked by the reporter how she'd react if a fan called her Emily, Stone said, "That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily." Interestingly, as People reports, Stone revealed in 2018 that as a child she'd actually wanted to be called Emma because of Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice of the Spice Girls. (More Emma Stone stories.)