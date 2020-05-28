Cops: Driver Rams Into Man Who Opened Fire on Bridge

(Newser) – Police say an active-duty soldier "saved countless people" Wednesday when he thwarted a potential mass shooting on Centennial Bridge, which connects Kansas and Missouri. The 34-year-old soldier based at nearby Fort Leavenworth was in a vehicle on the bridge over the Missouri River around 11am when a man with multiple weapons exited the vehicle in front of him and started firing, says Leavenworth, Kansas, Police Chief Pat Kitchens, per NBC News. "I heard like nine or 10 shots" followed by "rapidfire," a bystander tells KSHB. "It was just, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam." Acting quickly, the solder "intentionally intervened using his vehicle to strike and injure the suspect who was actively shooting," Kitchens says. The unidentified suspect was pinned beneath the vehicle until police arrived.

The suspect from Platte County, Mo., was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, as was another service member who was shot. No other injuries were reported though at least three vehicles were hit with gunfire. At least seven bullets went through the window of one vehicle, per KMBC. Several people are now calling the soldier a hero. "I'm glad that somebody did something about it," a bystander tells KSHB. Kitchens says officers intend to search the suspect's home and vehicles in an attempt to uncover a motive. "There doesn’t appear to be a target," he says, per KMBC. "The person was simply, randomly firing at vehicles as they passed by." (Read more shooting stories.)

