Mary-Kate, Sarkozy Were 'Growing Apart.' Then This Happened

(Newser) – A "surprising new detail" has emerged in the Mary-Kate Olsen/Olivier Sarkozy split saga, per News.com.au, and that's somewhat of an understatement. Olsen, whose emergency divorce petition had been denied earlier this month, was finally able to file for divorce Monday when New York courts opened amid the coronavirus pandemic. But sources tell Page Six things may have gone south for good between the two in April for an eyebrow-raising reason: Sarkozy, 51, had moved his ex-wife, 47-year-old French snowboarder Charlotte Bernard; their two children; and his mother into the Bridgehampton home he shares with Olsen, 33. The foursome reportedly came in from New York City to stay indefinitely with the couple because Sarkozy wanted to ensure their safety during the pandemic.

"Maybe French people culturally have a different view of marriage, and while Mary-Kate loves his children, it was too much to have his ex-wife living with them," one source says. "Would you want the ex-wife living with you for an unforeseeable amount of time in the middle of a crisis?" A second source notes that the relationship between Sarkozy and his ex is completely platonic—Bernard reportedly even came to stay on the regular with Sarkozy and Olsen for special occasions and holidays—and that Olsen and Sarkozy's marriage had been on the rocks anyway due to "growing apart," but that Bernard moving in signaled the end. There was "no cheating or betrayals ... sometimes couples just run their course," but "the plan to move in his family was his way of moving on, and the final straw for Mary-Kate," that source says. (Read more Mary-Kate Olsen stories.)

