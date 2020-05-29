Weinstein Accused of Raping Teen

(Newser) – Four new rape accusations against Harvey Weinstein have emerged in a lawsuit, Variety reports. The accusers allege the movie mogul sexually assaulted them between 1984 and 2013; one of them says she was about 17 years old when Weinstein invited her to his hotel room to talk about her potential showbiz career, and that after he raped her, he threatened her with physical harm if she told anyone what had happened.

The suit also names Weinstein's brother, their production company Miramax, and Disney, claiming those entities "knew or reasonably should have known" about Weinstein's behavior. Deadline notes Disney bought Miramax in 1993 but sold it several years later. Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 100 women, is currently serving 23 years in New York for rape and is expected to be extradited to Los Angeles to face more charges later this year.


