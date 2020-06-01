(Newser) – Two years ago saw an abrupt ending to one of the country's most enduring candy brands, but we're about to see a revival. CNN Business announces the "sweet comeback" of Necco Wafers, the disk-shaped confection whose name was derived from the acronym of the New England Confectionery Company, the company that created it in the mid-1800s. The factory in Revere, Mass., that had been making the candy suddenly shut down in 2018, but Necco was bought out of bankruptcy by the Spangler Candy Company, which also scooped up the Necco brand Sweethearts. The candy will start to show up on shelves in major pharmacies and drugstores early this month, then head to other retailers.

The brown rounds, which have a chocolate flavor, will be tweaked a bit, but the other seven of the eight original flavors—lemon, lime, orange, clove, cinnamon, wintergreen, and licorice—will remain unaltered. The packaging also won't change. "People want the same thing they remember as a kid," Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw tells Today. "That's the beauty of candy—nostalgia." Vashaw says it's been challenging relaunching the brand during the pandemic, but workers at the Mexican factory where the candy is made are social distancing, wearing face coverings, and getting regular temperature checks. Spangler has a list of where you'll be able to find Necco Wafers this summer. (Read more Necco stories.)

