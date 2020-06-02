Faith Leaders Excoriate Trump for Church Photo Op

(Newser) – After President Trump's dramatic Monday night move, in which he walked from the White House to DC's nearby "Church of the Presidents" so he could pose for photographers while holding a Bible as he threatened to unleash military force on the nation, faith leaders were pushing back. The Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, to which St. John’s Church belongs, said she was “outraged” by the moment and noted that Trump didn't pray during his visit. “He took the symbols sacred to our tradition and stood in front of a house of prayer in full expectation that would be a celebratory moment,” Budde told the AP. “There was nothing I could do but speak out against that.” She told the Washington Post the church was used as a "prop" and that she was not notified Trump would be visiting.

"Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence," she said. She added, "“The president just used a Bible and one of the churches of my diocese as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for." And Rabbi Jack Moline, the president of Interfaith Alliance, slammed the fact that peaceful protesters near the White House were gassed and shot with rubber bullets so Trump could hold his photo op. “Seeing President Trump stand in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church while holding a Bible in response to calls for racial justice—right after using military force to clear peaceful protesters out of the area—is one of the most flagrant misuses of religion I have ever seen," Moline said in a statement. "This only underscores the president’s complete lack of compassion for Black Americans and the lethal consequences of racism."