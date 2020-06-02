 
Brothers, 6 and 7, Die While Joyriding in Grandma's Car

Police say they took keys, ended up flipping car
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 2, 2020 4:28 AM CDT

(Newser) – A horrific story out of Missouri, where a 7-year-old boy took his grandmother's car out for a joyride Friday afternoon, with his 6-year-old brother as passenger, and both ended up dead. Police say the boys drove through a field, then onto a country road, before the car went airborne multiple times, hit a guardrail and guy-wire, overturned, hit a tree, landed upside-down, and caught fire. The children were pronounced dead at the scene, NBC News reports. Neither one was wearing a seatbelt, KMOV reports. (Read more Missouri stories.)

