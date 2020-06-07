Shark Kills Aussie Surfer

(Newser) – A great white shark attacked a 60-year-old Australian surfer Sunday morning, causing injuries to the man's left leg that proved fatal despite two men who fought off the shark and dragged the victim to shore for first aid, reports Sky News. The beach in South Kingscliff, New South Wales, was closed for 24 hours. A paramedic on the scene tells Sky that the man's injuries were "significant" and calls his rescuers "amazing." A police rep says that the men who tried to save the surfer were "nothing short of heroic" and that the shark had been spotted "on a number of occasions just off the shore." The attack is the third fatal one this year in Australia. (Read more great white shark stories.)