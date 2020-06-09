Trump Campaign Rallies Are Coming Back

(Newser) – President Trump loves his rallies, but he hasn't held one since March 2, before the coronavirus pandemic took hold and the country largely went into lockdown. Now, campaign officials tell Reuters and Politico that the president's campaign rallies are coming back sometime in the next two weeks. Dates, locations, and safety measures are still being hashed out. Reuters notes Trump "thrives on the energy from packed arenas," and Politico says the president's advisers "contend that the recent massive protests in metropolitan areas will make it harder for liberals to criticize him" for restarting rallies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The great American comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous," campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. "You'll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of." Trump has been visiting swing states recently, and has two in-person fundraisers scheduled for this month.


