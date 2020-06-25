(Newser) – The latest polls haven't been good news for President Trump, and a new one from the New York Times and Siena College has a particularly rough takeaway for his campaign: Joe Biden is leading in six pivotal battleground states. The survey, taken June 8-18, has Biden up in Michigan (11 points), Wisconsin (11), Pennsylvania (10), North Carolina (9), Arizona (7), and Florida (6). Trump won all of those states in 2016, suggesting he's on track for a big loss in November unless the numbers change. The swing-state poll comes after the Times released a poll putting Biden up by 14 points nationally.

The Times finds that Trump's standing with white voters is sinking, per the Hill. As Axios notes, that trend seems especially evident in Michigan, a state with a large base of white, working-class voters. In Michigan and the other swing states, just 31% of voters said Trump has handled the protests in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing well, though a more solid 56% approve of Trump's handling of the economy. (John Bolton won't be voting for either of the candidates in November.)

