Here's Who Bolton Is Not Voting For

(Newser) – You probably could have guessed that John Bolton won't be voting for President Trump come November—but in an interview with ABC News Sunday night, the former national security advisor says he won't be voting for Trump's main rival, either. "I don't think he's a conservative Republican," Bolton said of Trump, per Axios. "I'm not going to vote for him in November—certainly not going to vote for Joe Biden either. I'm going to figure out a conservative Republican to vote in." He also said he hopes Trump turns out to be "a one-term president who didn't plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recall from."

"We can get over one term—I have absolute confidence, even if it's not the miracle of a conservative Republican being elected in November," he continued. "Two terms, I'm more troubled about." Just before the interview aired, a Bolton spokesperson shot down a report that Bolton planned to vote for Biden. "He has consistently said in recent days he will be writing in the name of a conservative Republican," the rep said. "Let there be no doubt—he will not be voting for Trump or Biden." In the ABC interview, Bolton also slammed Democrats for conducting the impeachment inquiry too narrowly and too quickly, "because they didn't wanna mess up the Democratic presidential nomination," he said. "Now, I find that conduct almost as bad and somewhat equivalent to Trump." (Read more John Bolton stories.)

