'The Window Is Closing' to Curb the Pandemic

Beach goers enjoy a day on the sand and in the water, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach. Beaches in Miami-Dade County opened with restrictions Wednesday after having been closed for 12 weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Beach goers enjoy a day on the sand and in the water, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach. Beaches in Miami-Dade County opened with restrictions Wednesday after having... (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)