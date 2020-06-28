 
'The Window Is Closing' to Curb the Pandemic

In Florida, where cases are surging, Miami is closing its beaches for the July 4 holiday
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 28, 2020 2:10 PM CDT

(Newser) – Miami is shutting down its popular beaches over the Fourth of July weekend as coronavirus cases surge in Florida, CNN reports. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez made the announcement Friday and said all county parks and beaches will be closed from Friday, July 3 to Tuesday, July 7. "As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities," he said. The Miami Herald reports that Broward County is also closing beaches over the weekend. This as the state reported 8,530 new cases Sunday, the day after reporting 9,585 cases—a one-day high since the pandemic started. In related news:

  • States in crisis: Georgia, Nevada, and South Carolina also reported new daily case highs on Saturday, per NBC News, while the New York Times reports on additional single-day highs Friday in Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Oregon, South Carolina and Utah. Texas and Florida responded to rising case numbers by scaling back their reopenings, and Gov. Gavin Newsom of California told rural Imperial County to reimpose its lockdown.

