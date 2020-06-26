(Newser) – Robert Regan is being campaigned against—by his own daughter. Regan, a Republican candidate for Michigan State Representative, has described himself as "so conservative that he makes Rush Limbaugh look like a liberal," and the Daily Dot reports that his stances include calling for English to be Michigan's official language, opposing abortion as well as any type of immigration reform (which he calls "a codeword for amnesty"), and restoring a constitutional militia in his state. Apparently his daughter is not on board. Stephanie, known as @streeganz on Twitter, tweeted Tuesday, "if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone." The state's primary is Aug. 4. The tweet went viral, quick. As of this posting, it has more than 177,000 likes and 36,000 retweets. WOOD-TV reports Stephanie's sister, Natalie, also posted a similar tweet.

story continues below

Stephanie followed hers up with more info including his name ("I don’t feel safe rn sharing further information regarding his beliefs, but please look him up and just read for yourself") and on Thursday thanked followers for the support and noted that she had no idea the tweet would reach a wider audience than her hometown friends. "this is more than political beliefs!!" she said. "ppl see a familiar name & vote. READ. GOOGLE." A Democratic challenger for the seat retweeted Stephanie's message and thanked her for speaking out, and by Thursday, her father had issued a statement saying he was "happy that she feels confident enough in our relationship to express her opposing thoughts so publicly." He tells the Hill they've disagreed over issues including white privilege, systemic racism, and the Black Lives Matter movement. "A lot of students when they go off to these liberal university campuses ... they just kind of get sucked into this Marxist, communist ideology," he says, adding that he doesn't "buy into" the concept of systemic racism "at all." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

