Here's What Kanye Had to Say at His First Rally

Kanye West kicked off his presidential campaign in earnest Sunday night, holding his first rally ever. At the South Carolina event, which the AP reports was attended by several hundred people, the rapper discussed, among other things, his problems with Harriet Tubman, his ideas for how to discourage abortions, and one particular story that he said might lead wife Kim Kardashian West to divorce him. TMZ calls the rally, held at North Charleston's Exquis Event Center, "chaotic," "unorganized," "rowdy," and a "train wreck," noting West had no podium or microphone and "rambled," sometimes "incoherently." He wore a protective vest and had "2020" shaved into his hair. Highlights:
- On Tubman: The Underground Slave conductor "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people," West declared, prompting "jeers" from some in the audience.