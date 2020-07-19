Kanye Is Holding a Campaign Event

(Newser) – No stranger to filling arenas, Kanye West is heading to a smaller venue on Sunday for something of a first for him: A campaign event. Yeezy announced that the first rally of his nascent quest to win the Oval Office in November will be held at 5pm in North Charleston, SC, reports Politico. Attendees must register, wear a face covering, observe social distancing, and sign a coronavirus waiver. West tweeted Saturday, urging people to "please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina," though ABC News reports that the state's filing deadline for independent candidates was July 15. "He’s registered in, I think, two states," says a source. "It’s such a baby organization it doesn’t even have a logo yet." Five states have filing deadlines Aug. 3, and ABC notes that if West doesn't get on all five ballots, he doesn't have a shot, adding, "but reality hasn't stopped West in the past." (Read more Kanye West stories.)