'Surreal' Images Emerge From Portland Protests

(Newser) – Three events out of protests in Portland, Ore., over the weekend were drawing lots of attention. They come amid controversy over the White House decision to deploy federal officers to the city:

Navy vet: 53-year-old Navy vet Christopher David is emerging as a social media hero among those who back the protests. On Saturday night, he showed up to question federal officers deployed to the city, and he stood his ground while begin beaten with a baton and pepper-sprayed. Then he flipped off the officers. Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling shot this video, reports KOIN. David's hand is broken, and he may need surgery.

53-year-old Navy vet Christopher David is emerging as a social media hero among those who back the protests. On Saturday night, he showed up to question federal officers deployed to the city, and he stood his ground while begin beaten with a baton and pepper-sprayed. Then he flipped off the officers. Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling shot this video, reports KOIN. David's hand is broken, and he may need surgery. David's take: "I stood in the street in front of them and I started asking them if it was OK to violate their oath of the Constitution," says David. But he's rejecting the "hero" label. "It’s just us normal people out there,” he tells the Washington Post. "There were a whole group of pregnant moms standing out there linking arms and they got gassed. You hear people like [President] Trump say it’s just a bunch of wacko fringe people in liberal cities who are out there, but no way. We’re all just normal people who think what’s happening is wrong.”