Tucker Carlson Gets Reporter Doxed

(Newser) – Fox News host Tucker Carlson spent the final moments of Monday's show attacking a New York Times reporter, whose personal information—including home address—was soon after shared online. Carlson said freelance writer Murray Carpenter was "working on a story about where my family and I live" so as to intimidate Carlson, per the Washington Post. A Times spokesman clarified Monday that the paper "has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson's, which Carlson was aware of before tonight's broadcast." Nonetheless, Carlson told millions of viewers that the story would run this week with the goal "to inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say," per the Daily Beast. He then showed Carpenter's photo. "How would Murray Carpenter and his photographer, Tristan Spinski, feel if we told you where they live?" he said.

"What if we published the home address of every one of the soulless, robot editors at the New York Times, who assigned and managed this incitement of violence against my family?" Carlson continued. "We could do that. We know who they are." Several Twitter users then shared addresses and phone numbers for Carpenter. "Give him a taste of his own meds," wrote one user, per the Post. Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli claimed the Times meant to encourage violence against Carlson. GOP Rep. Eric A. Crawford of Arkansas noted the Times "should be condemned." Meanwhile, Don Moynihan, a professor of public policy at Georgetown, concluded, "Tucker got his followers to do what he falsely accused reporters of doing." (Carlson, returning from vacation, made no mention of a new sexual harassment lawsuit naming him.)

