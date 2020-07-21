 
Jeff Bezos' Wallet Just Had a Record-Setting Day

Amazon founder added $13B to his net worth on Monday
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 21, 2020 7:24 AM CDT

(Newser) – How do you treat yourself when you make $13 billion in one day? We'll have to ask Jeff Bezos, who, per Bloomberg, saw that amount added to his net worth Monday, the largest single-day boost to one person's wealth since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index began in 2012. A big part of his newfound windfall: Amazon shares rising 7.9% Monday (they've been up 73% so far this year). The 56-year-old Amazon founder has made $74 billion in 2020, bringing his overall fortune up to nearly $190 billion—more than what Nike or McDonald's is worth. Earlier this year, Business Insider reported that Bezos is on a course to become the world's first trillionaire by 2026.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk also received what the New York Post deems a hefty "pay raise." The SpaceX and Tesla CEO saw his fortune rise by $5 billion Monday, briefly making him the fifth-richest person in the world, with $74.2 billion to his name (ex-Microsoft chief Steve Ballmer has since replaced him in that slot). That's a big jump from No. 20, where he was just a few weeks ago, according to Forbes data. Now the only guys ahead of him are Bezos, Bill Gates, French billionaire Bernard Arnault, and Mark Zuckerberg, who's gained $15 billion so far in 2020, per Bloomberg. (Read more Jeff Bezos stories.)

