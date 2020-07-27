Heard on Depp: 'I Watch as Grown Men Have to Wipe You'

(Newser) – Johnny Depp's libel case in London lurched toward its end Monday, with a lawyer arguing that the actor's alleged assaults on Amber Heard were driven by "deep misogyny." Sasha Wass told the London High Court that Depp's claims to be a "southern gentlemen with respect for women" were undercut by texts in which he used misogynistic language about women including ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, whom he referred to as a "withering c---," the Guardian reports. Wass described Depp as a "hopeless addict" who was "literally out of his mind" during the 14 times when Heard said he assaulted her. Wass, who is defending the publisher of the Sun newspaper against Depp's libel claim, told the court that Depp had created a "misogynistic persona" of his ex-wife as the "stereotype of a nagging woman."

Wass said Depp had "spent his life surrounded by a clique of ageing, male rabble-rousers with alcohol and drugs shared together" and there was "a clash of cultures and generations" when he got together with Heard, Sky reports. Wass told the court that while no witnesses had testified to seeing Depp hit Heard, the "days are long past when the courts in this country required corroboration before accepting the unsupported testimony of a female complainant." Page Six reports that Wass also read aloud an angry email that Heard drafted in 2013 but never sent to Depp. "Yesterday, I saw you pass out, amongst vomiting, three times," she wrote, calling him a "needy man-child" and adding, "I watch as other grown men have to wipe you." Lawyers for Depp, who is suing over the Sun's description of him as a "wife-beater," will make their closing arguments Tuesday. (Read more Amber Heard stories.)

