Compton Gunman Ambushes 2 Cops in Car

(Newser) – The shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in an apparent ambush prompted a manhunt, reaction from the president, and protests outside the hospital where the 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy both underwent surgery Saturday evening, reports the AP. The deputies were shot while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro station and were able to radio for help, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a late-night news conference. Villanueva, whose department has come under fire during recent protests over racial unrest, expressed frustration over anti-police sentiment as he urged people to pray for the officers. “It pisses me off. It dismays me at the same time,” he said. The department shared video showing a person open fire through the passenger window of the patrol car. “The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without ... provocation,” the department said.

The video sparked thousands of reactions, including from President Trump, who responded, “Animals that must be hit hard!” Protesters gathered outside the ER where the injured deputies were being treated. “To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL,” the sheriff's department tweeted. “People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.” A radio reporter near the protest was taken into custody, KABC-TV reported. The sheriff's department later tweeted that she interfered with the arrest of a male protester. “The female ... did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials,” the department said. A rep said officers were blanketing the area in search of the shooting suspect. “We have a very, very generic description," he said.