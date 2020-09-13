This Play Has Never Happened Before in Big League Baseball

(Newser) – The first leadoff, walk-off sacrifice fly in major league history put the New York Yankees back in commanding position for a playoff berth with just over two weeks left in the regular season. Yes, that's right, Luke Voit LED OFF the 10th inning with a game-ending sacrifice fly. "It's 2020, man. Things are weird, and you got to take advantage of what opportunities you get," Voit said after the Yankees beat Baltimore 2-1 Saturday to extend their winning streak to four. Thank this year's rule calling for extra innings to start with a runner on second base. DJ LeMahieu, who made New York's last out of the ninth, advanced from second to third base when Hunter Harvey bounced his first pitch off the mitt of catcher Pedro Severino to the backstop, the AP reports.

Voit, hitting in shadows that extended to just in front of the mound, worked the count to 2-2, fouled off three pitches and hit a 99mph fastball to center field. Cedric Mullins made a backhand grab 335 feet from the plate and didn't bother to throw as LeMahieu trotted home leisurely. Voit, among the major league leaders with 37 RBIs, is used to the extra-inning runner rule. "Playing in the minors for four years, we have that same thing," he said. Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the only previous leadoff sacrifice fly in the majors, in the 10th on Aug. 15, but that was in the top half of the inning at Anaheim following Chris Taylor's stolen base. The Dodgers hung on for a 6-5 win. New York won despite going 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and making a season-high three errors.