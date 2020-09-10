(Newser) – It's not quite as jarring as dead people showing up at their own funerals, but Harry Harvey's reappearance was a shock just the same. The BBC reports that Harvey, 80, went for a hike Saturday in the Yorkshire Dales in Yorkshire, England, but he got separated from his walking partner. Harvey, an experienced hiker, was reported missing on Sunday, and almost 100 rescuers went out to look for him, per CNN. There was no sign of him until early Tuesday, when a photographer saw a man waving at her, about 6 miles from where Harvey had last been seen. "I was out taking photographs of grouse, and instead of grouse I found Harry," Annette Pyrah says, per the BBC. Rescuers whisked him over to a press conference about his disappearance at a local tavern, where he was tearfully embraced by family.

Seated in front of the pub's fireplace, Harvey explained a "howling gale of wind" had caused him to lose his way, but due to his hiking skills, he wasn't too concerned, per the Washington Post. He spent three nights and four days solo camping, which he described as a pleasant experience, other than the lack of food and a bump on his head he suffered after falling in a stream. He even saw people in the distance at times, without realizing they were searching for him; he says they didn't hear him blowing his emergency whistle. Harvey is now glad to be home, though he adds that the media attention surrounding his case is "not my scene at all." Per CNN, he says of the presser he stumbled into: "If I'd have known, I wouldn't have come back. I could do without all of this." His son, meanwhile, says Harvey is "grounded," per the Post. (Read more missing person stories.)

