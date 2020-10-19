Fauci's Reaction to Rose Garden Event: 'Oh My Goodness'

(Newser) – When Dr. Anthony Fauci saw the Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on television, "I said, 'Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that, that's got to be a problem.' And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event." That's what the nation's top infectious disease expert told 60 Minutes Sunday, per the Hill. Asked by CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook whether he was surprised at President Trump's subsequent diagnosis, Fauci replied, "Absolutely not. I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask." At least 11 people who attended the event have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

Per a CBS transcript of the interview, Fauci also said he thinks the administration has restricted his media appearances: "I certainly have not been allowed to go on many, many, many shows that have asked for me." As for the common complaint on the right that Fauci pulled a 180 on mask usage to slow the spread, "Let's see if we could put this to rest once and for all," the doctor said on the show. "It became clear that cloth coverings, things like this here, and not necessarily a surgical mask or an N95, cloth coverings, work. So now there's no longer a shortage of masks. Number two, meta-analysis studies show that, contrary to what we thought, masks really do work in preventing infection. ... When you find out you're wrong, it's a manifestation of your honesty to say, 'Hey, I was wrong. I did subsequent experiments and now it's this way.'" (Read more Anthony Fauci stories.)

