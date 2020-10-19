The Beastie Boys Have Never Done This Before

(Newser)
The Beastie Boys have, for the first time ever, licensed a song for an ad—and it's a political ad. "Sabotage" played during an ad for Joe Biden's presidential campaign that aired during the Steelers/Browns game Sunday, Variety reports. The ad, which you can watch here or in our gallery, focuses on how the coronavirus pandemic—and President Trump's response to it—have affected the live music industry. A Biden campaign rep says the Beastie Boys decided to say yes "because of the importance of the election." The group has sued companies for using its music to advertise products before. Sample Twitter response to the move: "Biden is supported by the Beastie Boys. Trump is supported by the Proud Boys. There’s your choice." (Read more Beastie Boys stories.)