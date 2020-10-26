Hayride Turns Fatal in Illinois

(Newser) – An autumn tradition turned tragic Saturday night when a woman was killed during a tractor ride in rural Hancock County, Illinois. Officials say three adults and 16 children were on hay bales in a wagon the tractor was pulling, in what is known as a hayrack ride, when the driver lost control on an incline and both tractor and trailer slid down into a wooded ravine and overturned. The Burlington Hawk Eye reports the driver hit soft soil, and police say the wagon may also have been undersized. A 32-year-old woman was killed, and all but two of the remaining passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries, including one child who was significantly hurt, per WGEM. The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. (Read more Illinois stories.)