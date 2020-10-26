Cop Who Shot Into Car, Killing Black Teen, Fired

(Newser) – The Illinois police officer who fatally shot Black teen Marcellis Stinnette last week has been fired. The unidentified Hispanic officer, who has been with the force for five years, was terminated Friday "for multiple policy and procedure violations," the Waukegan Police Department says, per USA Today. No new details have been released about the incident, which started just before midnight Tuesday after police stopped the car Stinnette, 19, was riding in and then the driver, Tafara Williams, allegedly drove off. It's not clear why the car was considered suspicious by police; no firearms were found inside after the incident was over.

story continues below

When police caught up with the car, they say Williams reversed toward them and the officer feared for his safety, firing into the car. Williams was also hit and injured. Protesters have been marching and the families of Stinnette and Williams question the police version of events; they have retained the lawyers who also work for the families of George Floyd, Daniel Prude, Byron Williams, and others. The case has been turned over to the Illinois State Police, CNN reports, and after that probe the Lake County State's Attorney's office will review the findings and decide whether to press charges. Lake County officials say that the entire case file for the state police investigation will be released to the public when it is completed. (Read more Marcellis Stinnette stories.)

