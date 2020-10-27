Supreme Court Hands GOP a Victory in Wisconsin

(Newser) – The Supreme Court has spoken, and Wisconsin's absentee ballot deadline won't be extended. In a win for Republicans, the high court sided with an appeals court that put the 6-day extension on hold. The extension had originally been issued by a lower court judge who sided with Democrats and civil rights activists who wanted any ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted as long as they were received by Nov. 9. The SCOTUS justices voted 5-3, split along party lines, to reject the extension, meaning ballots must be in the hands of election officials by Election Day, Politico reports. Wisconsin is a key battleground state, one that was pivotal in Trump's 2016 victory, CNN reports. (The decision came minutes before Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed.)