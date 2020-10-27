Gulf Coast Braces for Possible Record No One Wants

(Newser) – Yet again, the Gulf Coast is bracing as another hurricane roars toward it. Zeta, the 27th named storm of the 2020 season, was upgraded to a hurricane Monday, NBC News reports. It made landfall on the Caribbean coast of Mexico's eastern Yucatan Peninsula late Monday, the AP reports. It's expected to become the 11th named storm to make landfall in the US this season, potentially around Wednesday afternoon in Louisiana, which would be a record for the country. Heavy rains are expected to start in the area, including Mississippi and Alabama, Tuesday night. It's possible Zeta could be downgraded back to a tropical storm before it reaches the US, but even that is bad news for Louisiana, which is still recovering from hurricanes Laura and Delta. (More on Zeta's impact on the Yucatan Peninsula here.)