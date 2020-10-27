Jamie Foxx Heartbroken Over Sister's Death at 36

(Newser) – Jamie Foxx's younger sister has died at age 36, the actor revealed in a heartbroken Instagram post Monday. "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light," he wrote. As People reports, DeOndra Dixon was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. She also participated in the Special Olympics for nine years. She was born when Foxx was 16, and he once said of that moment, "We weren’t trippin’ on the fact that she had Down syndrome. We were trippin’ on the fact that she was cute. She was this little chocolate ball." Yahoo Entertainment reports she died Oct. 19.

Dixon had also gushed about her big brother, writing in her bio on the Foundation's website that she was "born to dance." "My brother has given me a chance to do some special things," she continued. "I danced in his video 'Blame It.' I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammys!" "well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me," Foxx wrote in his post. "Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers..." (Read more Jamie Foxx stories.)

