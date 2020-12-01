(Newser) – Some good news on the young boy who was hurled off a viewing platform last year at London's Tate Modern museum. The French tourist—who was 6 when he fell five floors after being thrown off a 10th-floor balcony by 17-year-old Jonty Bravery in August 2019—ended up in the hospital with "catastrophic injuries," including multiple fractures and bleeding on the brain, per CNN. Now, however, his family says he's starting to walk with a cane, doesn't need as much pain medication, and is even starting to talk more and sing. "Despite everything, he continues to make efforts and progress," the boy's family says on a fundraising page about his recuperation in France. "He begins to walk with a tetrapod cane while we hold him by the back of the coat for balance."

story continues below

The statement notes the boy, now 7, is also trying more simple everyday tasks, such as holding a toothpaste tube, and is gradually talking more. "He still speaks very slowly, but now speaks word by word and no longer syllable by syllable," his family says. "He tries to sing and make up songs with rhymes." Still, the boy's weekend visits home from the hospital have been suspended, and his family says being in the hospital all week is "very tiring," per Sky News. "Our son's memory is once again greatly affected," they note. "He no longer remembers what he did that day or what day it is." The GoFundMe for the boy has so far raised around $350,000, per the Independent. Bravery, meanwhile, was sentenced over the summer to at least 15 years behind bars after being charged with attempted murder. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

