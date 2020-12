(Newser) – It took the US just four days to rack up another 1 million COVID cases, putting the total count above 15 million as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests we're not in the thick of the worst of it yet. CNBC reports Fauci on Monday said the Thanksgiving-related jump in cases would likely occur in about a week. USA Today reports that 1 in 22 Americans, or 4.5% of the population, have contracted the coronavirus at this point. The Guardian has this from the World Health Organization’s chief of emergencies, Michael Ryan: "It's quite frankly shocking to see one to two persons a minute die in the US—a country with a wonderful, strong health system, amazing technological capacities." The US death toll stands at 286,338. (Read more coronavirus stories.)