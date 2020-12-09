Couple Who Lost Both Kids Helping First Responders

(Newser) – It has to be the darkest moment in her life, but Lauren Kirchgessner is still thinking of others. The Kentucky mom, whose two children were killed when a truck veered onto a Florida miniature golf course during the family's vacation, says that while she and her husband, Matt, are "having a terrible time," she's also "sure anyone who had to work that accident is having a terrible time." They've arranged for meals to be sent to agencies that responded to the crash, the AP reports. "We always taught (our kids), even in tragic situations, we always taught them to remember the heroes," she tells the Panama City News Herald. The couple's son Baylor, 4, and daughter Addie, 6, both died Friday. Charges against the driver are pending. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family. (Read more Florida stories.)