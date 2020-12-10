(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani's Tuesday update that he was doing much better after being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 now has a further update. The former New York City mayor, now a personal lawyer for President Trump, was spotted giving the thumbs-up as he left MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, on Wednesday afternoon, and NPR notes he was seen wearing a mask, which he's often pooh-poohed, during his departure. "My treatment by the nurses and staff at Georgetown Med Star Hospital was miraculous," he tweeted Thursday morning. "I walked in with serious symptoms. I walked out better than ever."

story continues below

Giuliani was said to have been treated with some of the same medications used by President Trump during his own bout with the virus, including remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone. Giuliani, who notes he's "back 100%" and set to go testify in front of the Georgia legislature later Thursday morning, thanked his son, Andrew, for his "loving care," as well as radio co-host (and alleged partner) Dr. Maria Ryan and Trump himself for "his advice, support and friendship." "He's not only a great President, he's a good friend," Giuliani wrote. (The Arizona Legislature had to shut down after a visit from Giuliani.)

