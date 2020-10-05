Trump Is Leaving Hospital, Says 'Don't Be Afraid of COVID'

(Newser) – President Trump says he's leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for three days for symptoms of COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at the White House, the AP reports. Trump tweeted: "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!" He added: "Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life ... I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" He is expected to make the journey aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One. Trump’s return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.

story continues below

Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, told reporters that Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet," but he and the team "agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world class medical care." He acknowledged that Trump hasn't yet reached the 7-10 day period after infection when a patient's condition can become critical. Asked about Trump's remarks that people shouldn't be afraid of COVID, Conley said: "I'm not going to get into what the president says." (Read more President Trump stories.)

