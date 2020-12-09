Giuliani Updates the World on His COVID Treatment

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani called into his own radio show Tuesday and revealed how his COVID-19 treatment is going—pretty well, it turns out. Speaking from his hospital room at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, Giuliani said he's getting some of the same drugs that perked up President Trump: a cocktail including Remdesivir and the steroid treatment Dexamethasone. "I am doing fine. Pretty much all the symptoms are gone," he said on the 77 WABC show, per the BBC. "The minute I took the cocktail I felt 100% better. It works very quickly, wow." But Trump's personal lawyer admitted he wasn't keen on receiving treatment when he first exhibited symptoms.

story continues below

Giuliani gave various explanations for why he caved, saying his son Andrew "really pushed me," Trump's "doctor talked me into it," and his "celebrity" status made it inevitable. "Sometimes when you're a celebrity, they're worried if something happens to you and they’re going to examine it more carefully and do everything right," he said, per People. "I tried to talk them out of putting me in the hospital but I couldn't do it." So does Giuliani—who has criticized face masks and attended indoor events without one—have a different take on things now? "I have exactly the same view," he said, adding that "you can overdo the masks." Many health experts say mask-wearing helps curb the virus, which has killed over 285,000 Americans. (See who else on Trump's team has the virus.)

