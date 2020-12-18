Mayor's Family Quarantines After 9-Year-Old's Infection

(Newser) – "It's a scary thing," Eric Garcetti said Thursday about his 9-year-old daughter's positive test for the coronavirus. "I'll admit, she had some tears in her eyes, but I reassured her that it was going to be OK." The Los Angeles mayor and his wife were tested after Maya developed a fever, and their results were negative. The family is quarantining at home, LAist reports. Garcetti said in a televised address that his daughter's symptoms are mild and that she'll stay isolated for at least 10 days. Garcetti said he can't imagine how Maya contracted the virus.

"We follow very strict protocols. We haven't mixed households," he said. "There's no behavior she is engaged in that doesn't adhere strictly to the protocols of our health officials." The outbreak has hit so hard that the region's ICU hospital beds are filled. "As we monitor Maya’s symptoms and take care of her, my family is going through what so many families across this city and this nation and around the world are experiencing," Garcetti said, per KCBS. Meanwhile, the mayor also announced that he has decided against leaving his post to take a role in the Biden administration, reports Politico. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

