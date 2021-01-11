A Doritos Ad Is Going Viral

(Newser) – Doritos has an advertising hit on its hands, along with widespread praise for a spot that aired in Mexico over the holidays. The original ad, in Spanish, now has more than 14 million views on YouTube. This version has English subtitles. As NBC News explains, it tells the story of a Mexican father who suspects his college-age son is gay and reaches out to Reddit for advice. "Hello, I'm a 52-year-old divorced father and need some help," the father writes. "I think my son and his friend are a couple and he won't tell me. How can I let them know that everything is OK?"

At the end of the spot, the father tells his son he loves him. "You love me as I am?" the son asks. The father nods and they embrace. "It's giving us all the feels," writes Donald Padgett in a post at Out.com. The ad is part of the company's "Doritos Rainbow" outreach to the LGBTQ community, per DesignTaxi. Doritos plans a yearlong push on the subject, beginning with this ad. (Read more Doritos stories.)

