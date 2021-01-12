This May Be an 'Epiphany' for Corporate America

(Newser) – "Just a few days ago, this would have been unthinkable." That's the assessment of Judd Legum, author of the Popular Information political newsletter, as relayed to David Leonhardt of the New York Times. He's referring to the unprecedented wave of big corporations that have halted political donations in the wake of the riot in DC. The big question is whether the decisions are permanent. If so, this could be a sea change in American politics. Coverage:

Fourth branch: Think of modern CEOs as a fourth branch of government, writes Felix Salmon at Axios. "A new political force is emerging—one based on centrist principles of predictability, stability, small-c conservatism, and, yes, the rule of law." Corporations need stability to survive, "and when a sitting president threatens that stability by inciting an insurrectionist mob," CEOs will act quickly to restrain him.