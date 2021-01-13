Massive Mafia Trial Is 'One for the History Books'

A view of a specially constructed bunker for the first hearing of a maxi-trial against more than 300 defendants of the 'Nrangheta crime syndicate, near the Calabrian town of Lamezia Terme, southern Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Valeria Ferraro/LaPresse via AP)

A view of a specially constructed bunker for the first hearing of a maxi-trial against more than 300 defendants of the 'Nrangheta crime syndicate, near the Calabrian town of Lamezia Terme, southern Italy,... (Valeria Ferraro/LaPresse via AP)