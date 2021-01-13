(Newser) – The Trump Organization will see its contracts with New York City axed as a consequence of the Capitol riot, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. The New York Times reports de Blasio has considered such cancelations before, but he didn't have the legal footing. De Blasio explained what's changed in comments to MSNBC: "The contracts make very clear that if the company and the leadership of that company is engaged in illegal activity, we have a right to sever the contract. Inciting an insurrection against the United States government clearly constitutes criminal activity." The contracts cover two Central Park ice skating rinks, the Central Park Carousel, and the city-owned Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx. The New York Post puts the value of the contracts at $45 million.

De Blasio expects a court challenge but said "we're on strong legal ground," per the Times. Eric Trump disagrees. He had this to say to ABC News: "Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio's incompetence and blatant disregard for the facts. The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe the Trump Organization over $30 million. This is nothing more than political discrimination and we plan to fight vigorously." As for a timeline, de Blasio said the cancellations related to Central Park should be effective within 30 days; the more complicated golf-course contract will take a few months to get out of. CNN reports Wednesday also brought word that global real-estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield is also ending its work with the Trump Organization. Its prior work for the company included Trump Tower, Trump Plaza, the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street, and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. (Read more Trump Organization stories.)

