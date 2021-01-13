 
Bruce Willis Speaks Up After Maskless Outing

Actor, reportedly booted from LA pharmacy for not wearing a face covering, notes 'error in judgment'
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 13, 2021 9:40 AM CST

(Newser) – Bruce Willis says he made a bad call after he was photographed Sunday inside a Los Angeles pharmacy without a face mask. Photos of Willis wandering the Hollywood Rite Aid with only a scarf around his neck spread on social media on Tuesday, with onlookers criticizing his obvious breach of mask requirements, per People. Some called him a "Covidiot," per the BBC. Reporting that a store employee had asked Willis to leave the store after he "refused" to wear a mask, Page Six notes the Die Hard actor would "rather live free."

The 65-year-old actor—who gave the employee a "disgruntled" look before leaving without buying anything, per E!—doesn't explain his move other than to say it was "an error in judgment" in a statement to People. "Be safe out there, everyone, and let's continue to mask up," he adds. Ten people in Los Angeles County test positive for COVID-19 every minute on average, with up to 12% of those eventually needing hospitalization, according to the health department. Residents have been required to wear masks outside of their homes since November, with certain exemptions. (Read more Bruce Willis stories.)

